No matter where your faith journey has taken you, or where you may be today, or where it may lead you tomorrow, God is with you. Because God is the foundation of our lives, together and individually, we find community strength through sharing the bread and wine, and the body and blood of Jesus Christ.
Holy Eucharist service on the fourth Sunday of Advent is Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and fellowship follow the service.
Christmas services: Dec. 24, 5 p.m., Festive Family Holy Eucharist; Dec. 24, 8 p.m., Candlelight, Carols and Communion; and Christmas Day, 10 a.m., Holy Eucharist with Carols.
St. John’s Outreach Committee is sponsoring the Tree of Lights 2019, its annual fundraiser for Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice. One dollar bulb purchases on Stowe’s Village Green Tree of Lights remember or honor a loved one or give a blessing. Complete a coupon found in the Stowe Reporter in Stowe Notes, and place it in the jar along with your donation at The Country Store on Main, Harvest Market or St. John’s, or mail it to Tree of Lights, General Delivery, Stowe VT 05672.
Names and blessings will be published weekly in the Stowe Reporter through January 3. For further information, call 802-730-7423.
Upcoming services and events:
• Spirituality group: Thursdays, Dec. 19, at 10 a.m.
• AA meeting: Saturday, Dec. 21, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: The Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; The Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Sr. Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Jr. Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com
Church office hours are Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham