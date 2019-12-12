“I wonder as I wander, out under the sky, how Jesus the Savior did come for to die for poor ordinary people like you and like I.” — John Jacob Niles
A Holy Eucharist service will be held the third Sunday of Advent, Dec. 15, at 10 a.m. Join us at coffee hour and fellowship following the service. The Rev. Rick Swanson is celebrant and preacher.
St. John’s Outreach Committee is sponsoring the Tree of Lights, its annual fundraiser for Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice. One dollar purchases a bulb on Stowe’s Village Green Tree of Lights to remember or honor a loved one or give a blessing.
Complete a coupon found in the Stowe Reporter in Stowe Notes, and place it in the jar along with your donation at The Country Store on Main, Harvest Market or St. John’s, or mail it to Tree of Lights, General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672. Names and blessings will be published weekly in the Stowe Reporter through Jan. 3. For further information, call 802-730-7423.
To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
Upcoming services and events:
• Morning prayer: Wednesday, Dec. 18, at 9 a.m.
• Mah Jong: Tuesday, Dec. 17, at 1 p.m. New and experienced players welcome.
• Spirituality group: Thursdays, Dec. 12 and 19, at 10 a.m. An ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
• AA meeting: Saturday, Dec. 14, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: The Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; The Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Sr. Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Jr. Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com
Church office hours are Tuesday from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham