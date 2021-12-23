“And an angel said to them, ‘Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord.’”
— Luke 2:10-11
We joyfully invite you to celebrate Christ’s birth with us at St. John’s Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Sunday worship services.
On Friday, Dec. 24, St. John’s invites our youngest children to a toddlers and tots service from 2-3 p.m. We hope you will plan to bring your young children and grandchildren to this service tailored just for them.
St. John’s is also celebrating the birth of Christ at its 5 p.m. Christmas Eve family service and at its 8 p.m. candlelight, carols and communion service.
In addition, there is a Christmas Day Eucharist service at 10 a.m. and the Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
St. John’s worship services are both in-person and on Zoom. For the Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
AA meets at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.