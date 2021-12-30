The Feast of the Holy Name, celebrated on Jan. 1, eight days after Christmas, commemorates the naming of the child Jesus, as recounted in the Gospel of Luke 2:21. “After eight days had passed, it was time to circumcise the child; and he was called Jesus, the name given by the angel before he was conceived in the womb.”
There will be no in-person services at St. John’s Church through Jan. 9. However, we joyfully invite you to worship with us online on New Year’s Day, Saturday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m., and for Sunday worship on Jan. 2 at 10 a.m. For the Zoom links, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
