Paul writes, “For I am convinced that neither death nor life, neither angels nor demons, neither the present nor the future, nor any powers, neither height nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God that is in Christ Jesus our Lord.” — Romans 8:38-39
Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
Join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop, the Right Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well Sunday morning at 11 a.m. (episcopalchurch.org).
There will be no AA meetings at the church until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs. Fr. Rick is on retreat during the month of July.
— Barbara Cunningham
