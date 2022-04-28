Holy Eucharist worship is at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Excerpts from Rich Simpson, canon to the ordinary in the Episcopal Diocese of Western Massachusetts: “This Easter season, I’ve been reflecting on a thread that begins at the empty tomb. There is this exchange between Mary and the man she mistakenly believes to be the gardener, but who is in truth the resurrected Christ. She is blind to who is right before her very eyes, at least until he speaks, calling her by name. Only then are her eyes opened.
“Something similar happens on the road to Emmaus. In fact, in this case the two disciples are walking along with a stranger who is telling them all sorts of important stuff. But still, their eyes are kept from recognizing him, at least until he stays with them and takes, blesses, breaks, and gives the bread. Then, Luke says, ‘Their eyes were opened.’
“I find my prayer this Easter season to be rather simple: open my eyes, oh Lord. Let me see what is right before me — not trying to see too far down the road or behind me but open fully to the present moment where you are.
“The invitation is to find the risen Christ at every table where the bread is broken — not just sacramentally, but at every meal where we give thanks for our daily bread. The invitation is to find Christ out in the garden or walking along on a pilgrimage, or even sitting next to a stranger on an airplane and engaging in conversation.”
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
