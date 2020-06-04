On Sunday we celebrate the Holy Trinity — the Christian belief that there is one God who is Father, Son and Holy Spirit. Join our remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday service on June 7 at 10am. For sign-on information to Zoom, visit stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well Sunday at 11 a.m. at episcopalchurch.org.
There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham