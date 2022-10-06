A Holy Eucharist worship service is held Sunday at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend worship in person, join us remotely via Zoom found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Then join us at 11 a.m. for our coffee hour. This is a time for discussion, a time to socialize and a time to meet new people. Coffee and food provided.
“Still your children wander homeless; still the hungry cry for bread;
Still the captives long for freedom; Still in grief we mourn our dead;
As, O Lord, your deep compassion healed the sick and freed the soul,
use the love for Spirit kindles still to save and make us whole.”
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evening at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.