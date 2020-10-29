All Saints Day is Nov. 1. In celebration of this special time, we celebrate not only the major saints like St. John but also those loved ones who are no longer with us.
As you drive on Mountain Road this weekend, you’ll see colorful flags hanging in front of the church. On each flag is the name of a loved lost and now remembered on this special All Saints Day.
Join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information, see St. John’s website at stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on “Daily Prayer with the Green Mountain Online Abbey.”
There will be no AA Meeting until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 851-8130.
There are no walk-in office hours.
For more information, go to www.stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson at 760-7787, Deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 535-7117 or Senior Warden, Dick Kraemer at 888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
