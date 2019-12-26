Paul wrote: “Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come.“ — 2 Corinthians 5:17
Join us for Holy Eucharist with healing Ssrvice on Sunday, Dec. 29 at 10 a.m. Coffee hour and fellowship follow the service. The Rev. Rick Swanson is celebrant and preacher.
New Year’s Day: We hope you will plan to welcome in the New Year by attending Holy Eucharist, The Feast of the Holy Name, on Wednesday, Jan. 1, at 10 a.m.
Tree of Lights: St. John’s Outreach Committee is sponsoring the Tree of Lights 2019, its annual fundraiser for Lamoille Hospice and Central Vermont Hospice. $1 purchases a bulb on Stowe’s Village Green Tree of Lights to remember or honor a loved one or give a blessing. Complete a coupon found in the Stowe Reporter in Stowe Notes, and place it in the jar along with your donation at The Country Store on Main, or Harvest Market, or mail it to Tree of Lights, General Delivery, Stowe, VT 05672. Names and blessings will be published weekly in the Stowe Reporter through Jan. 3. For further information, call 802-730-7423.
Helping our refugees: To help our refugee population, bring your donations of clothes and household items to St. John’s for delivery to Shalom Shuk in Burlington. Thank you to all who have donated and volunteered as drivers.
Spirituality Group: The next meeting is Thursday, Jan. 2, at 10 a.m. This is an ecumenical gathering of women sharing and discussing a wide range of interesting topics. All are welcome.
AA meeting: Saturday, Dec. 28, at 5 p.m.
Contacts: the Rev. Richard Swanson, 802-253-7578; The Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117; Senior Warden Dick Kraemer at richardkraemer@pshift.com; Junior Warden Sandy Duncan at sduncan948@live.com.
Church office hours: Tuesday from 9:30 to 3:30. Office closed on Dec. 26.
— Barbara Cunningham