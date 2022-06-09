The Holy Eucharist worship service celebrating the Feast of the Holy Trinity is at 10 a.m. The trinity in Christian doctrine is the unity of father, son and Holy Spirit as three persons in one God. It is one of the central Christian affirmations about God.
If you cannot attend the worship service in person, join us remotely via Zoom at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
We need an AV tech to livestream worship services on Sunday mornings throughout the year, as well as for special services and holidays, as needed. Knowledgeable of livestreaming technology across platforms. If interested, contact Fr. Rick Swanson at rick@stjohnsinthemountains.org.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
— Barbara Cunningham
