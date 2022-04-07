Worship with us on Sunday at its 10 a.m. Lenten Eucharist worship service. If you cannot attend in person, join with the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Here is deacon Zarina O’Hagin’s Lenten meditation:
“I recently brought two adult guinea hens into my flock of four males and one female with the goal of achieving greater flock harmony. I am coming to realize that to achieve that, the birds need first to achieve flock mentality. This, after a week, has been elusive for my birds, a flock in name only.
“But all the birds share a coop, feeding and watering dishes and my yard for foraging. I have thought of how last Sunday’s reading from Joshua, when the Israelites finally got to their promised land and ate the produce of the land, meant that they were eating the produce raised by others in that first year.
“I wondered whether that experience made them entitled or grateful and able to share. The Bible provides evidence of the former. But the teachings of Jesus certainly admonish us to think of all as our neighbor, a neighbor we should love and for whom we should seek justice. How are you loving you neighbor this Lent? How are you seeking justice for your neighbor?”
AA will meet in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
St. John’s Holy Week schedule:
• Palm Sunday: Passion of our Lord, Sunday, April 10, 10 a.m.
• Holy Monday: evening prayer, Monday, April 11, 6 p.m.
• Holy Tuesday: evening prayer, Tuesday, April 12, 6 p.m.
• Holy Wednesday, evening Prayer, Wednesday, April 13, 6 p.m.
• Maundy Thursday: evening Prayer, Thursday, April 14, 6 p.m.
• Good Friday: ecumenical Service with Stowe Community Church, April 15, at 12:00pm.
• Good Friday: Evening prayer, Friday, April 15, 6 p.m.
• Great Vigil of Easter, Christ Episcopal Church, Montpelier, Saturday, April 16, 7:30 p.m.
— Barbara Cunningham
