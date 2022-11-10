Holy Eucharist worship is at 10 a.m. on Sunday. If you cannot attend in person, join us remotely on Zoom at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Fr. Rick Swanson will return to St. John’s this coming Sunday following his four-month sabbatical. Welcome him back as he rejoins the church as pastor to the faith community and beyond. As a special treat, Tim Heath-Swanson will be hosting the coffee/agape hour and serving his delicious Swanson pies.
