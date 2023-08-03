Holy Eucharist services are held on Sundays at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely by going to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Following the 10 a.m. service, members host Agape hour, a time of casual conversation while enjoying coffee and a delicious fare.
On Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. Children welcome.
From Rev. Deacon Shirley E. Ruedy, deacon of Trinity Episcopal Church in Staunton, Va.: “So what do we make of the Transfiguration, in the 21st century — this mysterious vision of the mountaintop glorification of our Lord? It gives us hope. It assures us of God’s desire for revelation and redemption. It is a vision of Jesus after he has triumphed over death. It offers glimpses of life in the heavenly kingdom.
“Although Paul doesn’t write about the Transfiguration as it appears in the synoptic gospels, his ideas on transformation are related. He was writing after the crucifixion and resurrection, after his own vision on the road to Damascus. He believes followers of Christ experience his glory ever more and more directly. We are not like Moses who had to veil his shining face after time spent with Yahweh in receiving the Ten Commandments. With the new covenant, with Christ, our veils have been removed.
“The joy or blessedness given in the vision of God is reflected in the beatitude ‘blessed are the pure in heart, for they shall see God’ (Matthew 5:8). I believe you and I can and do have an awareness of Christ, an experience of his glory, in this life. Through faith, through prayer, through love, through mountaintop moments.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.