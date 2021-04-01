Jesus said to her, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die.”
Plan to join us for Zoom services during Holy Week. Maundy Thursday and Good Friday services at 6 p.m., Saturday vigil at 7:30 p.m. and Easter Sunday holy Eucharist service at 10 a.m.
For Zoom links go to stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
There will also be an ecumenical Good Friday service at noon via livestream. To access the live stream, go to stowechurch.org and scroll down.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
