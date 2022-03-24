Join us for worship Sunday at our 10 a.m. Lenten Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Here’s a Lenten meditation by Susu Brown: “It’s 3 in the morning and I’m unable to sleep. I can’t stop thinking about the people in Ukraine and all the people who are suffering in the world. I take deep breaths and each time I inhale, I feel the love of God. I am able to rest knowing that God is my comforter and sustainer. I will put my trust in him forever.”
To support the people of Ukraine, send checks to St. John’s in the Mountain, P.O. Box 1175, Stowe VT 05672, and write Ukraine on the memo line. Your donation will be matched by the church’s Orlov fund and forwarded to Episcopal Relief and Development.
Join us again this year for a virtual soup supper from 6-7 p.m. on Wednesday nights during Lent. Join us virtually and enjoy your soup (or other dinner items) in your own home while we enjoy fellowship and discussions around our outreach missions followed by a Compline service at closing. For the link, go to website.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
