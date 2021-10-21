When having difficult conversations as Christians, it’s more important to love than to be right —or to convince the other person that you’re right. If others see that love is your driving motivation, they will feel safer and be more open to discussing politics when it comes up.
— Christine McParland
Some principles to help you talk politics in a way that honors God and fosters unity.
• Know what you believe and why you believe it, and don’t be afraid to honestly share your political views.
• Seek to understand where others are coming from, especially if they don’t agree with you.
• “Let love be your highest goal!” (1 Corinthians 14:1)
Join us Sundays for the worship service at 10 a.m. As our worship service ends, let our service begin.
The spirituality group meets Thursday, Sept. 23, at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Barbara Baraw at bbaraw@pshift.com.
AA meets at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m.
To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
