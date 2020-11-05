On Sunday, Nov. 8, St. John’s Deacon Zarina Suárez O’Hagin will be preaching during the online 10 a.m. Zoom church service. O’Hagin is known for her thoughtful sermons, which are often laced with humor. She has a broad background — a family law attorney, EMT, avid gardener and dedicated environmentalist.
We encourage you to join us all at this Sunday morning service. Just go to the website, stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.
Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880.
To celebrate All Saints’ Day on Nov. 1, colorful flags were strung across the front of St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church. Written on each flag was the name(s) of someone we want to remember; someone who is no longer with us.
These are not saints who were canonized by the church but the saints in our own lives. It might be the name of a spouse who passed away or the commemoration of those who have died having contracted the COVID-19 virus.
Sainthood is not earned but rather bestowed on us by God. As saints and sinners, we are always in the hands of God. On All Saints’ Day we remember the saints who often are remembered in stained glass windows and have been passed down through history.
The Episcopal church raises up women and men whose lives are less known yet embodied the Christian faith. On All Soul’s Day, Nov. 2, the church invites us to celebrate the lives of our family, friends and loved ones who shared their faith with us, in heart, mind and action. St. John’s in the Mountains in Stowe celebrates all the saints of God and gives thanks for those in the past, the saints living with us now, and for the saints who are to come.
We appreciate the work of our Pastoral Care Committee: Fr. Rick Swanson, Susu Brown, Deb Clark and Susan and Roger Nicholls.
— Barbara Cunningham
