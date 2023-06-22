Sunday worship is at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely on Zoom or livestream link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.

On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. It’s a chance to think about the “wow,” “oops,” “help” and “thanks” in our lives. All ages are welcome. Come and we’ll meet you downstairs.

