Sunday worship is at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely on Zoom or livestream link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Wednesday at 5:30 p.m., we hope you will drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. It’s a chance to think about the “wow,” “oops,” “help” and “thanks” in our lives. All ages are welcome. Come and we’ll meet you downstairs.
Excerpts from a sermon by James Grace: The trinity is at the very core of what it means to be a Christian. A simple and concrete thing that reminds us of the trinity is water — in all three of its forms — solid ice, liquid water and gaseous fog or mist. How does the trinity inform how we encounter the divine in the practice and behavior?
How many of us have had a moment when the light is shining on the river in just the right way and we found ourselves in awe, knowing that it couldn’t possibly have happened by accident? Encountering God in this way is also encountering the part of our faith that tells us that we aren’t in control,
In Jesus Christ, we learn to encounter the divine in humanity, in our friends and family and especially in the poor and the weak and the sick and the needy.
This is when we encounter the divine in the person of the Holy Spirit, in those things that make us feel the most alive, the most connected to the universe, the most serene: love, joy, peace, patience, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control. They almost always represent an encounter with the divine.
What strikes me at the end of all of this is that although each of these ways we encounter the divine is very distinct and unique; they all have something in common. In all of them, we find God doing for us, in us and through us what we cannot do for ourselves.
