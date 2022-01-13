“Now when Jesus came into the district of Caesarea Philippi, he asked his disciples, ‘Who do people say that the Son of Man is?’ And they said, ‘Some say John the Baptist, but others Elijah, and still others Jeremiah or one of the prophets.’ He said to them, ‘But who do you say that I am?’ Simon Peter answered, ‘You are the Messiah, the Son of the living God.’”
— Matthew, 16:13-16
Throughout January, St. John’s worship services are only remote due to coronavirus. The Zoom link for Sunday worship service is at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Every Saturday at 5 p.m., AA will continue to meet in person.
Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. are office hours. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.