“One day you will tell your story of how you overcame what you went through and it will be someone else’s survival guide.” — Brene Brown
And, also remember that “Strength doesn’t come from what you can do, it comes from overcoming the things you thought you couldn’t.” — Anonymous
We hope you will join us Sunday at our Zoom service at 10 a.m.
For the link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
