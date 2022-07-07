Worship with us at our holy Eucharist service on Sunday at 10 a.m., either in person or via Zoom.
Fr. Rick Swanson, rector of St. John’s in the Mountains, will receive a special blessing as he is sent forth to begin a four-month sabbatical. For the St. John’s parish, this will be a time of discernment, a time to seek spiritual guidance in determining the future the church and opportunities for participation in its renewal.
Rev. Angela Emerson, a priest in the Diocese of Vermont, will serve as our sabbatical shepherd.
Guest clergy will join us on this sabbatical journey. They will celebrate Holy Eucharist and preach alongside deacon Zarina and our lay preacher’s guild members. They will also assist with sacramental needs that may arise between July and November. Please join us on this journey.
AA meets in person at St. John’s Saturday at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the church office at 802-253-7578.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.