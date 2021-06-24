Victor Hugo wrote, “Be as a bird perched on a frail branch that she feels bending beneath her, but sings away all the same, knowing she was wings.”
St. John’s is returning to in-person church worship this Sunday. There is also the option to participate via Zoom telecast. We joyfully invite you to join us at Sunday worship service at 10 a.m.
If you’d like to join us Sunday via Zoom, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours will be determined soon. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
