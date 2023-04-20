During this season of Easter, St. John’s invites you to worship at its 10 a.m. Sunday Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., please consider joining us as we celebrate Holy Eucharist followed by a casual supper around a communal table. We invite all families of all ages to meet us in the undercroft.
Here are some excerpts from the Geneva Colleg blog:
“On Easter, we remember the love Christ showed mankind when he gave the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf. He is risen from the dead, so we truly have reason to celebrate.
“While this special day offers a valuable reminder and reason to celebrate, it should by no means be the only day on which we show our gratitude. After all, this holiday regularly changes dates in our modern calendar, reminding us that the essence of Easter is not exclusive to one single day. The spirit of Easter is worth celebrating year-round.
“The resurrection story can be told throughout the year, for it is always imbued with a deeper meaning. This story forms the essence of our faith. We know that, in Christ, death can be defeated and give way to everlasting life. By remembering this throughout the year, we can find relief from the burden of sin as well as greater joy in the blessings of everyday life. Christ’s resurrection gives us a reason to live not only for today, but to sustain hope in our future, no matter how difficult the circumstances we currently face.
“Throughout the year show compassion and grace for others. Remember the hope and renewal of Christ’s promise.”
If you have any inquiries or needs, call the church office at 802-253-7578.
