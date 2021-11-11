“Daily life is chaotic. With so many decisions happening in business, with children and other responsibilities, going to church offers the power to center us all on what really matters. When we take time to go to church each week, we’re setting ourselves up to be inspired for the week ahead. We’re setting aside time to not only show that God is important in our lives, but to use Sunday as a springboard to head into the week with a renewed mindset.”
— Pastor Jeff Jacobs, Shepherd Road Presbyterian Church, South Lakeland, Fla.
Pencil in the date. St. John’s Christmas bazaar will be Saturday, Nov. 20. Sale items include evergreen bundles, cards, ornaments, homemade soup to-go and baked goodies.
We joyfully invite you to join us at St. John’s in the Mountains on Sunday for the worship service at 10 a.m. As our worship service ends, let our service begin.
The spirituality group meets Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Barbara Baraw at bbaraw@pshift.com.
AA meets at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
