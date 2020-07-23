“The King will reply, ‘Truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me.’” — Matthew 25:40.
Episcopal Relief and Development works with its partners worldwide to create lasting change in communities struggling with hunger, poverty, disaster and disease, and it is committed to demonstrating a measurable impact in three transformative program priorities: women, children and climate. You can help by donating online by visiting support.episcopalrelief.org.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown, hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well Sunday morning at 11 a.m. at diovermont.org.
There will be no AA meetings at the church until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
There are no office hours until further notice. Call deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 or senior warden Dick Kraemer at 802-888-5880 with any needs. Fr. Rick is on retreat this month of July.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.