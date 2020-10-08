“If I can stop one heart from breaking,
I shall not live in vain:
If I can ease one life the aching,
Or cool one pain,
Or help one fainting robin
Unto his nest again,
I shall not live in vain.”
— Emily Dickinson
St. John’s in the Mountains’ remote Sunday Services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will join us online on Sunday at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, please see St. John’s website at www.stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8:00 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on “Daily Prayer with the Green Mountain Online Abbey.”
The Vermont Chapter of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness) provides support groups to help families and individuals affected by mental illness. For inquiries or to make a donation to NAMI VT, contact Susu Brown at susubrown@aol.com.
There will be no AA Meeting until further notice. Please contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 851-8130.
There no walk-in office hours. For information, go to www.stjohnsinthemountains.org or call Fr. Rick Swanson at 760-7787, Deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 535-7117 or Senior Warden, Dick Kraemer at 888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.