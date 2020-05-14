Remote Sunday services include the same scripture readings and sermon as in the traditional church service, reminding us that it is the people of faith who are the church and not the building.
We hope you will attend St. John’s online Sunday, May 17 at 10 a.m. For sign-on information to Zoom, see St. John’s website at www.stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on Worship & Activity Center.
Vermont’s Episcopal Bishop, the Rt. Rev. Shannon MacVean-Brown hosts a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as Sunday morning at 11 a.m. (episcopalchurch.org/diocese/vermont)
There will be no AA meetings until further notice. Contact the North Central Vermont Recovery Center at 802-851-8130.
— Barbara Cunningham