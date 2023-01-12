The boy Samuel was destined to be a great prophet of God, but he first learned how to identify when the word of the Lord speaks and how to respond. Hearing his name in the night, he does not recognize the Lord’s call and thinks he is being called by his master, the high priest Eli, who teaches the boy how to respond to the Lord’s call.
Like the boy Samuel, and like the new Christians of Corinth, God sends his voices and his spirit to engage us. Learn to listen and have the courage to respond and say, “Here I am, ready to hear and serve.”
