Excerpts from “Our Father’s Soup Kitchen” by Judy Ponio:
“Grace vs. mercy: Though often used interchangeably, “grace” and “mercy” differ in many ways. In a nutshell, they are two sides of the same coin. Grace is a gift we don’t deserve, while mercy is not getting the punishment we deserve. Grace is defined as courteous goodwill. Meaning, it’s not asked for nor deserved, but is freely given. Mercy, on the other hand, is the compassion and kindness shown to someone whom it is in one’s power to punish or harm. It is an act meant to relieve someone of their suffering.
“Let’s put it this way, suppose someone attempted to rob your house. You learned that the robber was just in a desperate situation and didn’t intend to do any harm at all. Instead of calling the police, you chose to pardon the thief and let the matter go — that’s mercy. Then you gave him some food and a few dollars to get him through this trying time — that’s grace.
“In a world where mistakes are swiftly punished, and goodwill is only for the worthy, grace and mercy are an absolute necessity. ... But how should we respond to this undeserved kindness? The Bible teaches us of three ways: recognize, accept and grow. We must humbly accept that we are all sinners and imperfect, and everything we have is thanks to him.
“God has given his grace and mercy for free, never asking anything in return. Thus, it’s only right to accept these acts of love with all our hearts. Through acts of kindness and compassion, we can then spread to the world the grace and mercy that he generously bestowed upon us.”
