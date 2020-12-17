Please plan to attend Christmas season Zoom services.

To join these services, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.

This Sunday’s Advent service is at 10 a.m., with Rev. Rick Swanson, celebrant, and Rev. Deacon Zarina O’Hagin, preacher.

Services will be as follows: Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., family service, and 8 p.m. Christmas Eve service; Christmas Day, 10 a.m.; Sunday, Dec. 27, First Sunday of Christmas, 10 .m.; and New Year’s Day, Jan. 1, Feast of the Holy Name, 10 a.m.

The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.

There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787 with any needs.

— Barbara Cunningham

