As we welcome 2021, maybe we should try a New Year’s reflection instead of a New Year’s resolution. Reflection is defined as thinking things through — a consideration, idea or purpose. It seems to be a more thoughtful approach of goal setting than a New Year’s resolution.
Reflection allows us to celebrate and continue what is working in our life and implement strategies to improve what isn’t working. Reflection means looking at yourself and thinking how best to go forward.
“As water reflects the face, so one’s life reflects the heart. (Proverbs 27:19)
We hope you will join us at St. John’s for our 10 a.m. worship services: New Year’s Day, Jan. 1 at the Feast of the Holy Name, and on Sunday, Jan. 3.
To access the Zoom worship services, go to the St. John’s website, stjohnsinthemountains.org, and click on worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
