A Christmas Eve family service will be held Saturday, Dec. 24, 5 p.m. and the Holy Eucharist service is at 8 p.m. A Christmas Day Holy Eucharist service is at 10 a.m. St. John’s rector, Fr. Rick Swanson, will serve as celebrant and preacher.
There will be an appetizer potluck between Christmas Eve services. All are welcome.
“And in that region, there were shepherds out in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And an angel of the Lord appeared to them, and the glory of the Lord shone around them, and they were filled with fear.
“And the angel said to them, 'Be not afraid; for behold, I bring you good news of a great joy which will come to all the people; for to you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. And this will be a sign for you: you will find a babe wrapped in swaddling clothes and lying in a manger.’
“And suddenly there was with the angel a multitude of the heavenly host praising God and saying, ‘Glory to God in the highest, and on earth peace among men with whom he is pleased!”
Office hours this week are Tuesday and Wednesday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Swanson at 802-253-7578 or deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
