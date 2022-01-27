On Feb. 2, we celebrate Candlemas and the Feast of the Purification. It commemorates the presentation of Jesus and the purification of Mary in the Jerusalem Temple 40 days after Jesus’ birth.
Simeon, who was a devout Jew, had been promised by the Holy Spirit that he would not die until he had seen the Messiah. When Mary and Joseph brought the baby Jesus to the temple in Jerusalem for the ceremony of redemption of the firstborn son, Simeon was there.
He took the baby Jesus into his arms and blessed God saying:
“Lord, now lettest thou thy servant depart in peace, according to thy word:
For my eyes have seen thy salvation, which thou hast prepared before the face of all people;
A light to lighten the Gentiles, and the glory of thy people Israel. “
— Luke 2:29-32
We invite you to join us online at 10 a.m. for morning prayer, Fr. Rick Swanson will be preaching.
Due to the spread of the coronavirus, St. John’s worship services will be remote due to coronavirus. The Zoom link for Sunday worship service is at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Every Saturday at 5 p.m., AA will continue to meet in person.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
