“And there were in the same country shepherds abiding in the field, keeping watch over their flock by night. And, lo, the angel of the Lord came upon them, and the glory of the Lord shone round about them and they were sore afraid. And the angel said unto them, fear not: for, behold, I bring you good tidings of great joy, which shall be to all people. For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, which is Christ the Lord.” (Luke 2:8-11)
We hope you will join us as we celebrate the birth of our Lord, Jesus Christ, at St. John’s Christmas worship Zoom services.
Go to website, stjohnsinthemountains.org and click on worship and activity center. Services are as follows: Christmas Eve, 5 p.m., family service, and 8 p.m., Christmas Eve service; Christmas Day, 10 a.m.; Sunday, Dec. 27, First Sunday of Christmas, 10 a.m.; Friday, Jan. 1, Feast of the Holy Name, 10 a.m.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering of online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
To participate in these Zoom services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880.
— Barbara Cunningham
