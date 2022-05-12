St. John’s in the Mountains invites you to worship at its 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
During this turbulent time, the lyrics below by songwriters Jill Jackson and Sy Miller bellow out to all of us:
“Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me
Let There Be Peace on Earth
The peace that was meant to be
With God as our Father
Brothers all are we
Let me walk with my brother
In perfect harmony.
Let peace begin with me
Let this be the moment now.
With ev’ry step I take
Let this be my solemn vow
To take each moment and live
Each moment in peace eternally
Let there be peace on earth
And let it begin with me."
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturdays, 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578. Contact Fr. Rick Swanson at 802-760-7787 or deacon Zarina O’Hagin at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
— Barbara Cunningham
