“Life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness” gives three examples of the unalienable rights that the Declaration of Independence says have been given to all humans by their creator, and which governments are created to protect.
Let’s celebrate Independence Day this Sunday, July 4.
St. John’s has returned to in-person worship. There is also the option to participate remotely via Zoom telecast. We joyfully invite you to join us Sunday for worship at 10 a.m.
For the Zoom link, go to stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours will be determined soon. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
