Religious tolerance really should be a moral imperative since intolerance is so very bad for our character. Religion is a matter of faith, of belief, not of evidence, and if we do not have respect for the beliefs of others, it is to our detriment, since a lack of respect diminishes us as human beings.
We joyfully invite you to join us at St. John’s in the Mountains on Sunday for the worship service at 10 a.m. As our worship service ends, let our service begin.
The spirituality group meets Thursday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. For more information, contact Barbara Baraw at bbaraw@pshift.com.
AA meets at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours are Tuesday and Thursday from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to website or call the office at 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.