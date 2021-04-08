Easter Sunday is only the beginning! A great 50-day feast known as Eastertide kicks off on Easter Day. Easter is the high point of the church year, so it makes sense that we would celebrate the resurrection of Christ and all that means for us leading to the day of Pentecost.
The gospel tells us to prepare for an eternal celebration and feast.
Please plan to join us for Sunday worship service at 10 a.m. via Zoom.
For the link, go to stjohnsinthe mountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
