Shine, Jesus, shine
Fill this land with the Father’s glory
Blaze, Spirit, blaze
Set our hearts on fire
Flow, river, flow
Flood the nations with grace and mercy
Send forth your word
Lord, and let there be light
— Graham Kendrick
St. John’s worships both in-person and on Zoom. We joyfully invite you to join us on Sunday for worship service at 10 a.m.
For the Zoom link, go to website stjohnsinthemountains.org and select worship and activity center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering on Zoom Monday through Saturday at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. and Sunday at 8 p.m. To participate, go to diovermont.org.
Office hours will be determined soon. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
