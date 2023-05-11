Holy Eucharist service is on Sunday at 10 a.m., in person, remotely on Zoom or from the livestream link at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
On Wednesday evenings at 5:30 p.m., consider joining us as we celebrate Holy Eucharist followed by a casual supper around a communal table. We welcome all families of all ages to meet us downstairs.
Wednesdays in May mean free concerts. It also is a special time for us to remember longtime St. John’s parishioner Irene Bareau who, as patron to the Music in May concerts, generously co-sponsors and still is supporting these annual spring performances. If you missed the first May concert, be sure to plan to attend future performances. Each free concert is from noon to 1 p.m. at Stowe Community Church.
