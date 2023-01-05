The feast of the Epiphany is Jan. 6 and officially ends the 12 days of Christmas, celebrating the arrival of the wise men from the east to the Christ child in Bethlehem. According to the gospel of Matthew, the magi bring gifts of frankincense, gold and myrrh. Christmas is about the birth of Jesus — epiphany is about the spread of the good news to the wider world.
St. John’s in the Mountains invites you to worship at its Sunday Holy Eucharist service at 10 a.m. Rector, Fr. Rick Swanson will serve as celebrant and preacher.
