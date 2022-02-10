St. John’s in the Mountains is open!
We invite you to worship with us at this Sunday’s Eucharist service at 10 a.m. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
A thought for the day: Sometimes we think we’ve forgiven someone for a transgression, but are secretly still holding onto a piece of it. Perhaps it’s emotional ammunition, or we just can’t seem to shake off that last ounce of hurt.
Lewis Smedes famously said, “To forgive is to set a prisoner free and discover that the prisoner was you.”
AA continues to meet in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
