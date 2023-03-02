Holy Eucharist service is Sunday at 10 a.m. with Fr. Rick Swanson as celebrant and preacher.
If you cannot attend the worship services in person, join remotely via the livestream link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Wednesday night’s Family Holy Eucharist and Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. This midweek service and communal dinner are becoming increasingly popular. Everyone is welcome.
During this Lenten season, we participate in a pilgrimage to Easter. It is our journey through the wilderness, reminiscent of Israel’s 40 years in the wilderness before they arrived in the promised land and of Jesus’ own 40 days in the wilderness before his public ministry began.
Christian poet Malcolm Guite wrote that “Lent is a time set aside to reorient ourselves, to clarify our minds, to slow down, to recover from distraction, to focus on the value of God’s kingdom and the value he has set on us and our neighbors.”
Contact Swanson at 802-253-7578 or deacon Zarina Castro at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
— Barbara Cunningham
