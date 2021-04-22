The paschal candle is one of the most sacred and enduring elements in Christianity. Made of beeswax to represent the purity of Christ, the candle’s wick signifies Christ’s humanity, and the flame his divine nature.
A new paschal candle is blessed and lit every year at Easter, and is used throughout the paschal season and then throughout the year on special occasions, such as baptisms and funerals.
The term paschal comes from the word pesach, which in Hebrew means Passover. The tall white candle in many ways signifies the divine pillar of cloud by day and of fire by night that led the Israelites in their exodus from slavery in Egypt.
We hope you will join us for the Fourth Sunday of Easter worship service at 10 a.m. via Zoom. For the link, go to stjohnsinthemountains. org and select worship center.
The Green Mountain Online Abbey provides a daily offering online prayer at 8 a.m. and 8 p.m., as well as on Sunday morning at 11 a.m.
To participate in these services, go to diovermont.org and click on daily prayer.
There are no walk-in office hours. For information, go to the website or call Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880, with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
