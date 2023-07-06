Sunday Holy Eucharist service is at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m. (in-person and remote). Join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Following the Sunday worship service, at 11 a.m., members host Agape (Love) Houe, a time of casual conversation while enjoying a delicious fare.
On Wednesdays at 5:30 p.m., drop in for a brief Holy Eucharist service and casual supper around a communal table. It’s a time of fellowship with new and old friends. All ages are welcome.
There is little known about the first Episcopal service held in Stowe in 1901. We do know that St. John’s Mission was formed in 1922 with approximately 25 people. The people gathered for morning prayer, with or without clergy, and looked forward to the visits of the bishop and missioners. It was common to meet in homes, the Spruce Pond Inn, Green Mountain Inn or the Stowe town office building.
In 1954, the diocese purchased the West Branch Schoolhouse to be used as a church building for St. John’s, later renamed to St. John’s in the Mountains to differentiate this parish from St. John’s in Hardwick. Hospitality has always been an important part of parish life and remains so today.
St. John’s hosts Stowe’s Performing and Visual Arts Series Exhibit, artwork by Maryellen Sullivan and Robert Fahey. The exhibit is open on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 a.m-2 p.m. and on Sundays from noon-2 p.m. Donations appreciated.
