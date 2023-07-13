St. John’s in the Mountains Episcopal Church strives to be a welcoming Christian community of faith: loving and forgiving, questioning and learning, inviting and serving. Please join us as we seek to know God and live out our mission in the world.
The clergy and members of St. John’s invite you to worship at its Sunday holy Eucharist service at 8 a.m. (in-person only) and 10 a.m., in-person and remote. Join remotely at stjohnsinthemountains.org. Following the service, members host Agape hour, a time of casual conversation while enjoying a delicious fare.
