From the Lenten meditation by deacon Zarina O’Hagin: “In the Exodus reading from last week, we heard the Lord tell Moses, in response to Moses’s question, ‘What is his name?’
“I am who I am.”
When I heard that, I thought of other translations I have heard for the response. One is ‘I will be there howsoever I will be there.’ Another is ‘I am becoming who I am becoming.’
“What I like about the first alternative is that it communicates God’s presence to us. What I like
about the second is that it is communicates that God is dynamic. Both are important aspects of God to me in my relationship with the divine.”
Join us for worship Sunday at our 10 a.m. Lenten Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join us via the Zoom link found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
AA meets in person at St. John’s on Saturday evenings at 5 p.m.
Office hours are Tuesdays and Thursdays from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. For information, go to the website or call 802-253-7578.
Contact Fr. Rick Swanson, 802-760-7787, deacon Zarina O’Hagin, 802-535-7117, or senior warden, Dick Kraemer, 802-888-5880 with any needs.
— Barbara Cunningham
