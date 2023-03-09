Sunday Holy Eucharist Service is at 10 a.m., with Fr. Rick Swanson serving as celebrant, Roger Nicholls as preacher and Zarina Castro as deacon.
If you cannot attend worship in person, join remotely on Zoom or livestream. The links can be found at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Wednesday night’s Family Holy Eucharist and Supper begins at 5:30 p.m. This casual, child-friendly midweek service and communal dinner are becoming increasingly popular. Come join us. Everyone is welcome.
Sara Huff of Waterbury has accepted the call to serve as music director at St. John’s in the Mountains. Huff has led church music in multiple faith communities around Vermont and in the Washington, D.C. area for the last 25 years. She has experience in leading church music in many denominations, and most recently as the music director at Hedding United Methodist Church in Barre. She is a classically trained pianist and has decades of experience on the organ bench.
Her church music interests, other than traditional hymnody, include jazz and gospel. Huff will begin her ministry at St. John’s next Sunday, March 12.
Please join us and extend a warm St. John’s welcome.
Contact Swanson at 802-253-7578 or Castro at 802-535-7117 with any needs you may have.
