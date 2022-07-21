St. John’s in the Mountains invites you to worship at its Sunday 10 a.m. Holy Eucharist service. If you cannot attend in person, join us remotely via Zoom at stjohnsinthemountains.org.
Rev. Lee Crawford will celebrate the Eucharist and deacon Zarina O’Hagin will preach on Sunday. During the next four months the parish will be determining its future direction and the opportunities for participation in its renewal. Please join us on this journey.
